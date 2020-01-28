We have no idea what's going on, but an image shared by the San Antonio Spurs Tuesday has us...muy excited.

The Silver and Black's official Twitter account shared the cryptic image featuring the trademark Selena "S" snaked around the Spurs' logo. The background of the image features Selena buzzwords, such as "Como La Flor," "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," and "Dreaming of You."

All the Spurs wrote was "Coming soon to the @attcenter...," but it was enough to send Twitter into a tizzy.

So does this mean a Selena-themed Spurs night will be announced soon? That's the social media speculation. We've reached out to the Spurs for comment.

KENS 5 is the official station of the San Antonio Spurs and will have the news for you as soon as anything - if anything - is announced.