CONVERSE, Texas — A new spot in Converse is appealing to your tastebuds - and your Instagram buds too!

Street Treats owner Lorissa Datiz says that her menu is inspired by what's trending socially, but that doesn't mean she sacrifices on taste when cooking up her crafty concoctions.

From mangonadas decorated with gummy bears to colorful corn, this is food that you'll want to take a pic before you take a bite.

New to Street Treats' menu are the Hot Cheeto fried pickles, which are hand-sliced, dipped in flour, and soaked in pickle juice before rolled and coated in Datiz's special Hot Cheeto mix. The fried pickles are served with ranch or queso. The result is a snack that is both sweet and salty - with a hint of heat!

Street Treats has embraced the unicorn - a unicorn mural decorates the wall next to the order window, a unicorn mascot comes out for special events, and the unicorn elote - a colorful ear of corn treat covered in cotija cheese and crema, both of which have been dyed blue and pink for that unicorn magic.

If customers are craving something more substantial, Street Treats serves a delectable brisket that can be served several ways - from a brisket frito pie to brisket nachos and brisket tots. The tots are covered in queso and topped with jalapenos.

Datiz encourages customers to take a picture with their food and share with Street Treats on social media. Check out their Instagram and Facebook pages for snaps of the social food. And watch the video below to hear why Datiz decided to start Street Treats:

Street Treats is located at 9156 FM78, Converse, TX 78109.