SAN ANTONIO — Skaters from around San Antonio are putting their best foot forward to ollie into the winning spot of an online skateboard competition. "Annual King of SA" was founded by Carlos Navarro to showcase local talent with hopes to eventually create professional opportunities for skateboarders.

“It’s really about progression,” said Navarro. “I want the city of San Antonio to progress as a skateboarding city.”

Some of the city’s most skilled skaters pitched in personal funds to claim a spot in the competition. Each one was challenged to complete and video document a scavenger hunt style checklist of tricks created by Navarro. The competitor with the cleanest execution of each task will win the cash pot of $1,000 and will be crowned “King of SA.”

Tasks include everything from barefoot board slides to charitable challenges such as giving to the poor.

“They want the bragging rights, and they want that money!” Navarro said. “I want to bring that professional element to Texas.”

He explained that most skateboarders relocate to California pursue a career in the sport. He hopes "Annual King of SA" will create enough buzz to make opportunities for San Antonio skaters.

For more information on this project, follow them on social media at @annualkingofsa.