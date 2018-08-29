In the wake of Manu Ginobili’s retirement announcement, the city will recognize Manu Ginobili Day on Thursday, and the zoo is getting in on the celebration.

In honor of Manu Ginobili Day, San Antonio Zoo is paying homage to the Spurs legend by offering a special admission rate of $5 for children and $7 for adults on Thursday, August 30.

Manu was the 57th overall draft pick in the 1999 NBA Draft, although he played overseas until making his Spurs debut in 2002.

Zoo guests are encouraged to join the zoo crew team in sporting Spurs attire during their visit.

The San Antonio Zoo also invited Manu to spend time during his retirement enjoying the animals and nature that the zoo has to offer.

If Manu does visit the zoo, the bats and other animals that many consider pests may want to look out.

