Visitors from around the world are beginning to notice what San Antonians already knew: The San Antonio Zoo is outstanding.

The San Antonio Zoo was recognized by travel site TripAdvisor as one of the most popular experiences in the world.

The San Antonio Zoo also said it was also named one of America's 20 most kid friendly places for family vacations.

Upon learning of the TripAdvisor honor, San Antonio Zoo CEO & Executive Director Tim Morrow said: “We work hard to provide a great experience for our guests and it’s great to be recognized among many other great, global attractions. We love our zoo and we’re thrilled to see that others around the world love it too.”

“The San Antonio area is full of amazing attractions for families and San Antonio Zoo is once again honored to be recognized as one of the best by TripAdvisor,” Morrow said.

