SAN ANTONIO — Wingstop is celebrating their 20th anniversary in the Alamo City with "throwback" prices from 1998, when the chicken wing chain first arrived in San Antonio.

The company says that all day August 27, customers can get 10 classic or boneless wings for $3.49. A combo deal of 10 classic or boneless wings, and order of fries, a dip of choice and 20-ounce drink will cost $5.79 with the special 20-year anniversary promotion.

We are excited to celebrate 20 years of serving up flavor in the San Antonio area.” said Charles Loflin, Wingstop brand partner for San Antonio.

“We’re privileged to have been the go-to spot for wing fans since our inception here in 1998 and look forward to many more years of saucin’ and tossin’ for the city and those who call it home."

Wingstop encourages customers in the San Antonio area to check their local store for hours of operation. Customers can also place orders for pick up over the phone, through the Wingstop app, or by visiting order.wingstop.com.

