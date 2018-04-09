SAN ANTONIO - Raspa Fest is coming back to San Antonio this month and promises to be an alcohol free and family friendly event. However, it has been pushed back a week due to weather.

The annual fest is set for Sept. 23 from 1-9 p.m. at Comanche Park #2.

According to a Facebook event page, it will feature live entertainment, "mouthwatering snacks," a vendor market and local artisans.

Jaime Morales and Big Daddy's Eats and Treats are hosting Raspa Fest.

The event was originally scheduled for September 16.

© 2018 KENS