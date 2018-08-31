SAN ANTONIO - Bean and Chisme is at it again with a spoof called "The Real Hoodrats of San Antonio."

"There's only two things in life that I live for: Fiesta y los Spurs," one of the characters says in the intro video posted to Facebook Friday.

According to the group's YouTube channel, "Bean and Chisme is a live web show that serves as a platform to have a voice for the Latino community, promoting inclusion, woman empowerment and to say all the things we most want to say out loud. This is an unfiltered program hosted by two Chingonas Locas!"

They previously went viral for their "Hoodrats at Fiesta" skit.

WARNING: You may find this content NSFW.

