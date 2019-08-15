SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio City Council unanimously approved a resolution calling for action to end gun violence on Thursday.

The council wants both Federal and State involvement to tackle the issue.

The approval comes after the two mass shootings that killed multiple people in El Paso and Dayton.

The resolution urged Governor Greg Abbott to consider the School and Firearm Safety Action Plan, which was proposed in 2018.

The proposal allows schools to take "extreme protective orders" for ensuring safety.

“San Antonio has consistently shelved politics for the betterment of our community. In addressing the rise of gun violence in America, today should be no different for our city," said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

