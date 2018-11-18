A local barber's tribute to the late Stan Lee is going viral.

Rob Ferrel, also known as Rob the Original, is somewhat of a local legend known for getting creative with hair; his haircuts are more like hair art.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, he shows off his sand art skills while paying tribute to Marvel Comics co-founder Stan Lee, who passed away last week.

His sand art piece depicts Lee with one of Marvel's most recognizable superheroes, Spider-Man, whom Lee co-created with artist Steve-Ditko.

Rob the Original's video ends with the message, "In Loving Memory of Stan Lee."

