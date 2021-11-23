How Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse gets customers involved | Everything 210

"Growing up, San Antonio was always a destination that we would come visit. Always on top of the list was a barbecue place."

SAN ANTONIO — It's one thing to open a barbecue joint in another state. It's another thing entirely to open a barbecue joint in San Antonio, where the competition is fierce and aplenty.

Moras Saide was told as much when he decided to open Bar-B-Cutie in the Alamo City, realizing his dream.

"Where I come from in Mexico, barbecue doesn't exist," Saide said. "It's not this type of barbecue. So growing up, San Antonio was always a destination that we would come visit. Always on top of the list was a barbecue place."

And if you think you know your way around a grill, listen up: Bar-B-Cutie will consider putting customers' ideas on the menu if it gets them drooling.