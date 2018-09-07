The San Antonio Zoo has found the owner of a lost Texas A&M class ring found by a zoo employee.

The zoo posted on Facebook Monday that it is looking for Lauren Starnes from the class of 2008, the presumed owner of the ring.

The post had been shared more than 700 times. The owner, who has married and changed her last name since graduating from Texas A&M, was quick to reply to the zoo's post.

Lauren Snyder told the zoo that the ring went missing in July of 2017.

Monday evening, the San Antonio Zoo shared an update, letting Aggie Nation know that the ring had been returned.

