SAN ANTONIO - The Viva 300 is on tap at Ranger Creek Brewing and Distilling, and it pays tribute to San Antonio's Tricentennial celebration in 2018.

The logo is also inspired by the Alamo City, featuring planes for the Air Force population, cannons and desert plants and animals.

Ranger Creek released the Viva 300 in April and also brews the popular San Antonio Lager.

