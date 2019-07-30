SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, power had been restored to those affected by the outage. CPS Energy has not offered a statement as to what caused the issue withing the 78254 area code.

---

Original story:

Thousands of San Antonians are without power Tuesday on the city's northwest side.

As of 12:26 p.m., 3,271 customers are affected by the power outage, according to the CPS Energy outage map. The outage mainly affects San Antonians within the 78254 area code.

A CPS Energy Restoration Specialist was called to the site to investigate the outage, according to the energy company.