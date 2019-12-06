SAN ANTONIO — The above video originally aired July 2018.

When Austin wing staple Pluckers opened their first San Antonio-area location last year, plans were already underway for their second restaurant in the Alamo City.

Wednesday, Pluckers announced that the grand opening of their second SA restaurant will take place on Monday July 8.

"We are so excited to open our second San Antonio location," says Dave Paul, co-owner of Pluckers Wing Bar. "It’s been a year since we opened our first area location in Selma and San Antonians have really shown how much they love the Pluckers experience. We are thrilled to open our second San Antonio location close to UTSA and to continue to grow our Pluckers community in this city."

The new location is at at the Landmark Center at 15651 I-10 W near UTSA's campus. The chain's first area location, at 14881 IH-35 North in Selma, opened last June.

Founded in Austin in 1995, Pluckers now has more than 20 locations in Texas and Louisiana. The menu features wings with more than 20 sauces, as well as fried pickles, Holy Macaroni and The Bypass Burger.

For more information on Pluckers, visit www.pluckers.com.

