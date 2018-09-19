SAN ANTONIO — The Tobin Center has announced that Paula Abdul will headline their 2018 Benefit Concert Gala this December 5 at 8p.

Tickets for the gala go on sale to the public Friday September 21 at 10 AM, according to the Tobin Center. Proceeds from the concert benefit the Tobin Center's Generation NEXT Education Initiative, which provides free cultural, educational, and artistic experiences to increase arts participation.

Abdul is the latest Grammy Award winner to perform at the benefit. Past performers include Paul McCartney, Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton, and Steven Tyler.

Tickets start at $74.50 and include a post-concert afterparty; VIP packages include a pre-show gala dinner, prime seating, and post-show VIP access to the afterparty.

Tickets can be purchased at the Tobin Center's website, by calling (210) 223-8624, or in person at the Tobin Center's box office at 100 Auditorium Circle.

