Obsessed with churros? This local business uses an authentic Mexican recipe

They're all about locals helping locals, using products made from other businesses in the Alamo City.

SAN ANTONIO — With Fiesta around the corner, we’ve been searching for some iconic foods you’ll find at the party with a purpose. And that led KENS 5 to I Love Churros. It's a new local business that is serving up churros and other sweet treats.

"We're blessed that we have a good business here in the Leon Valley community. They've been very nice to us. The city supports us, and the neighbors come in on a regular basis now," said Co-owner Moises Hernandez.

Located at 7007 Bandera Road, it’s a small business with big plans to expand. They make churros using an authentic Mexican recipe.

Hernandez opened the business with three other culinary experts: Adrian Fuentes, Jetro Gutierrez and his wife Mariela who wanted a company that’s all about locals helping locals

"We use a partnership that is a small business helping another business. So we partnered with Texas Grounds in Helotes. They make great product. We try to to reach out to each other, to help each other," said Gutierrez.

And their gelato, which they paired with their churro, is from Paciugo Gelato on 340 E Basse Road.

And we know churros are a signature sweet treat in the Alamo City. But KENS 5 wanted to see what makes their churros stand out.

"We use all high quality ingredients. When it's done, it looks nice and golden brown. We try to do it like they do it in Mexico. They're they're not really thin, but nice and crispy on the outside and fluffy in the inside," said Fuentes.

The churros are more than a foot long, and the churritos are about half the size, hence the name.

And when we asked Hernandez what he wanted to say to all the people who have supported their locals helping locals business, he said, "Everybody that’s just been coming out here, we thank them firsthand. We opened up the doors and we know their names now, a lot of them. And they’re very good to us, so thank you everybody for supporting us."

For more details about I Love Churros, click here. Side note, they're closed Monday's, so make sure to plan ahead!