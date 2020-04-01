SAN ANTONIO —

Season two of Netflix's "You" is now streaming and fans everywhere are gluing their eyes to their screens.

But what makes this season different than the rest? The character lineup that includes one main actor from the Alamo City.

James Scully plays Forty Quinn, the wealthy boy constantly turning to his sister Love, who plays Joe Goldberg's love interest, ironically.

Scully was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from LEE High School's North East School of the Arts in 2010.

He went on to attend Otterbein University, a private college in Ohio, later pursuing a full-time career in acting.

Scully isn't the first Texas native — Elizabeth Lail, who plays Guinevere Beck, is from Georgetown, Texas, just a few miles north of Austin.

Now, we could dive deeper into the show, but hey, we don't want KENS 5 to be responsible for spoilers.

