The City of San Antonio is hosting a series of community meetings to find out what improvements residents want to see for the historic Plaza Guadalupe.

Plaza Guadalupe was opened to the public on the city's west side in 1984. The Plaza is an open-air amphitheater with 12 food booths and a playground.

Residents say the plaza was previously used mainly for special or private events, but the city is working to have the space open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the community to use.

"I grew up here on San Fernando Street," Antonio Diaz with the Texas Indigenous Council said. "We didn't have this park when I was growing up, and pretty much, the kids who are growing up here don't have it either, at least for that past two years, and that shouldn't be the case."

According to the information presented at the community meeting, the City of San Antonio holds a 20-year lease with Avenida Guadalupe Association to maintain and manage the Plaza, but the City does not charge the association rent for the lease.

Many residents still express concern about the six-foot chain link fence that surrounds the plaza. It was installed two years ago to deter crime in the area.

"The fencing is not attractive," longtime resident Margo Uriegas said. "This should have an ornate, wrought-iron, concrete beautiful surrounding because this is where the Pope came."

City Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales said due to the community input at previous meetings, the City is working to bring some changes to the Plaza.

"Starting in October, we will have movies in the plaza, starting with Selena and Black Panther, including some seasonal movies as well," Gonzales said. "We're looking forward to bringing people back and activating the space."

The next neighborhood meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. on October 29. The location has not yet been announced. The final meeting will be scheduled for December.

