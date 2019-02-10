Editor's Note: The above video originally aired March 25.

Alamo City Comic Con has announced that Michael Keaton will appear at their "Halloween Edition" convention this November.

Keaton is best known for his roles as Batman in the Batman and Batman Returns movies, as well as Beetlejuice, Mr. Mom, Birdman, and Toy Story 3.

The Alamo City Comic Con Halloween Edition takes place November 1-3 at the Sunset Station and St. Paul Square. Tickets are available here.

