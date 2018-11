SAN ANTONIO — Singer Michael Bublé is returning to San Antonio in support of his upcoming new album, "love."

Bublé will perform at the AT&T Center on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Tickets go on sale Monday, November 19 at 10 AM, and are available through Ticketmaster.com or the AT&T Center box office.

Tickets will include a CD or digital copy of the new album, which is slated for release on November 6.

The four-time Grammy Award winner kicks off his tour on February 13.

