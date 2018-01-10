SAN ANTONIO — Now that the calendar has flipped to October, it's now Breast Cancer Awareness Month and you can show your support during your next visit to one of San Antonio's iconic restaurants.

La Familia Cortez Restaurants, operators of Mi Tierra Café & Bakery, have partnered with Susan G. Komen San Antonio during the month of October for Conchas for the Cure.

During the month of October, all net proceeds from pink conchas purchased from Mi Tierra Café & Bakery will be donated to Susan G. Komen San Antonio in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Mi Tierra will also be selling a limited-edition Pan Dulce t-shirt that benefits Susan G. Komen San Antonio. Those t-shirts read "I love pan dulce."

Fans are encouraged to buy a concha for yourself and a friend and use the #ConchasForTheCure tag on social media.

