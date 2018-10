SAN ANTONIO — Texas Lottery says that the jackpot for the Mega Millions game has reached an estimated $654 million.

That would be the second largest prize in the game's history, Texas Lottery wrote on Twitter Monday. If the prize holds at $654 million, that would also be the fourth largest in U.S. lottery jackpot history.

The next Mega Millions drawing for the historic jackpot takes place Tuesday evening.

BIG NEWS: The $654 MILLION estimated jackpot for tomorrow night’s #MegaMillions drawing is the 2nd largest in the game’s history! It’s also the 4th largest in U.S. lottery jackpot history! 💰💵🎉#Texas #MondayMotivation #news pic.twitter.com/UIZH7HI0S2 — Texas Lottery (@TexasLottery) October 15, 2018

