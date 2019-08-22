SAN ANTONIO — The mayor plans to unveil a plan he believes will not only help with the heat, but create a healthier San Antonio in the long run.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg joined KENS 5 in studio to share more about the Climate Action & Adaption Plan he encourages the community to review.

"This has been a community-wide effort for the better part of the last 18 months," said Nirenberg.

Citizens, business leaders and experts in medical science and climate science have been coming together to create a plan for action that makes the next 30 years carbon-neutral.

The mayor says climate creates impacts on community health, and we have seen disturbance to our services and economies worldwide. This change would make San Antonio more resilient in the long-run, he said.

The mayor shared how people coming together can make a positive impact, not just in the Alamo City, but around the world. Our local actions are incredibly important and heat waves, extreme storms and increases in flooding have an impact in San Antonio.

Nirenberg believes we can mitigate that by changing the way we build structures, while also changing flood stormwater systems to be more durable.

The Climate Action & Adaptation Plan is a framework for action, so it would involve a cost-benefit discussion with the community. Live online, the public can read the framework for future action for specific programs the city can adopt.

The mayor shared that his top priority is public safety, and he is asking San Antonio residents to share their expertise and experiences because they can help form the foundation of this climate-change plan.

