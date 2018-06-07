SAN ANTONIO — A mariachi band brought down the house with their rendition of "My Girl" at an eastside restaurant.

Angel Robledo, who works at the El Tipico in the 4000 block Rigsby Ave, captured the 2-minute performance on July 5. He says the band plays at the restaurant every Thursday.

The mariachi version of "My Girl," the legendary oldies tune made famous by the Temptations, may trade strings for horns, but it is faithful to the trademark harmonies of the song.

Watch the bomba performance below:

