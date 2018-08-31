It was an adventurous day hitting all the hot spots for #ManuDay deals! Taco Bell offered free crunchy tacos to all customers with San Antonio Spurs spirit and to those who mentioned “Manu” while placing their orders.

Krispy Kreme was sweet about their offer of the day, selling customers donuts iced with the legendary No. 20. Even the San Antonio Zoo remembered the digits of Ginobili’s draft pick number, 57, and discounted admission for families allowing kids to enter for five dollars and adults for seven dollars.

Artists shared their tributes with murals and schools decked out their classrooms with silver and black. We visited the Harmony School of Innovation, where we found an excited group of students emulating Manu’s basketball skills and stats to learn math.

Several tributes poured in all throughout the day, and it’s clear that Manu Ginobili has made a tremendous impact on the city he’s devoted his NBA career to. Gracias, Manu!

