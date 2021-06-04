Mangonadas and mini tacos | Check out this local food stand, truck

Owner Victor Cortez left the Valley for San Antonio and couldn't find tacos suitable to his liking. So, he and his wife Nora started their own business.

SAN ANTONIO — Looking for a place where you can grab slices of avocado on your shrimp mini tacos? Well, you're in luck.

We visited Gordo's Mini Tacos and Snacks on 5570 North Foster Road to see what their menu items are all about.

"What got us interested in the food truck business was we were actually out one day looking for tacos, being that we’re from the Rio Grande Valley. We couldn’t find tacos suitable to our liking, so I said to myself, 'We’re gonna open up a taco stand,'" said owner Victor Cortez.

He and his wife Nora turned that taco stand into a snack bar and food truck. Something they wanted to do only in the "countdown city" because this is where they started calling home after their family came here.

"I was basically the only one left to come over here and I'm glad I did. It was a good choice, good decision," said Cortez.

He wanted to serve us a feast of valley foods with a San Antonio flare. The table was loaded with things like mini tacos, birria and a huge torta.

First up, the mini tacos

"You have a choice of asada, al pastor, chicken fajita -- those come with cilantro, onions, queso fresco, which is one of our main ingredients for mini tacos," said Cortez.

Next up, a traditional Mexican dish -- birria tacos

"The process is a lengthy process -- roughly about 7 to 8 hours of preparing and cooking, adding all our secret ingredients in there to make it tasty," said Cortez.

And then we got to try the torta

"You have a choice of asada, pork, al pastor or chicken fajita," said Cortez. We went with the al pastor.

And if you want a sweet treat, we got to try the fruit cup loaded with chamoy, followed by a mangonada.

But, aside from all the fun, Cortez told KENS 5 they did have to think fast to accommodate people in the pandemic.

"We had to make a few changes ya know -- add a serving window for our snack shop. We added a roof to our seating area to make the people feel a bit more comfortable," said Cortez.

Even with the additions, he said being a local business owner has its struggles. But, they're he and his wife are hoping to open a restaurant soon right next to the snack shop and truck. You can follow along with them on social media to watch their next big moves.

"Come on out and try our food. You won’t be disappointed. Promise you," said Cortez.