Looking to bike around San Antonio? Here's how SA B-Cycle works

If you’re in the spur of the moment and want to cruise around, it’s $3.25 for every half hour.

SAN ANTONIO — Rent, ride, return, repeat. That’s how nonprofit San Antonio B-Cycle works.

With more people spending time outdoors because of the pandemic, you might have seen white bicycle docking stations around town.

But we wanted to know exactly how this all works. Also, how much does it cost? And honestly, how much fun can it be?

So we spoke to Executive Director JD Simpson about the rental process.

"You download the app and you can look at all of the stations locations. You can find out how to get to the stations. You can check out a bike with the app. You can purchase your memberships through the app," said Simpson.

For a day pass, she told KENS 5 it’s $11. But, if you’re in the spur of the moment and want to cruise around, it’s $3.25 for every half hour.

"You can just walk up, check out a bike and get riding," said Simpson.

We also asked what coronavirus precautions they’re taking. She said, "We are sanitizing at the stations themselves, as well as the bikes. Every day, multiple times throughout the day."

And if it's been a while since you've put your feet to the pedals, Simpson said not to worry, because most anyone can catch on.

"Actually, our bikes are very forgiving. The seats are adjustable and that’s the real key to having a good experience," said Simpson.

There are 60 spots where you can grab or park a bike. A few popular ones include The Pearl, Concepcion Park and Espada Park.

"It’s a great great exercise and sightseeing opportunity to get outside and see this beautiful city," said Simpson.

For more information about the nonprofit, and how to download their app, click here.