Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Go on the Holiday Lotería Scavenger Hunt

Keep your eyes peeled for lotería card ornaments while checking out the lights and holiday displays downtown.

SAN ANTONIO — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend while staying safe and social distancing, head downtown for the Holiday Lotería Scavenger Hunt.

In addition to taking in the beautiful lights and holiday displays, you could have a chance to win some pretty sweet prizes.

The scavenger hunt, which is sponsored by Travis Park via the City of San Antonio’s Center City Development and Operations Department, is a fun way to get San Antonians into the spirit of the season.

Here’s how to play.

While you are downtown, masked up and practicing social distancing, keep your eyes peeled for the lotería card ornaments hidden in ten different trees.

Participants can head online and print out the scavenger hunt form here, and use the clues to find out where the trees are located.

After locating the tree, you’ll locate the lotería card on that tree to find the scavenger hunt answer.

Once you finish the scavenger hunt and fill out the form, you’ll mail it in and be entered into a drawing to win prize packs valued at over $300.

Prizes include a one-night stay at the Hotel Valencia Riverwalk, a $150 gift card to Chart House Restaurant at the Tower of Americas, and a $50 H-E-B gift card.

Answers must be submitted by December 31.

For more information on the Holiday Lotería Scavenger Hunt, click here.