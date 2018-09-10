SAN ANTONIO — Bud Jones, the founder of popular south-side dining spot Bud Jones Restaurant, has passed away.

The restaurant announced Jones' passing on their Facebook page Tuesday, saying that Jones "brought joy and life to the city of San Antonio."

Jones founded the restaurant in 1957. Fans offered their condolences to the family on the Facebook page and recalled some of their memories at Bud Jones Restaurant.

"Loved that restaurant. Most Proms, Birthday’s etc. we’re celebrated there," Facebook user KatheySteve Barscewski wrote. "My mom and dads favorite places to eat in SA good memories," Lupe Ramirez added.

The restaurant says that they "will be honoring his memory with visitation, Wednesday October 10, 2018 from 5-8 PM" A funeral service will be held Thursday October 11, 2018 at 11 AM at Mission Park Chapels South.

View the Facebook post below:

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Raymond “Bud” Jones on the morning of October 7, 2018. He... Posted by Bud Jones Restaurant on Monday, October 8, 2018

