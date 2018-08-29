SAN ANTONIO — Chef Johnny Hernandez is bringing fan-favorites from his San Antonio restaurants La Gloria and Burgerteca to the AT&T Center as a showcase of his take on traditional Mexican street foods.

The new experience from Hernandez opens in November and will include a specialty bar and seating options for patrons at the building's East Concourse on the Balcony Level.

“In recent years I have seen venues across the country incorporate their local chef community in the interest of elevating the guest experience for loyal sports fans,” Hernandez said in a release from Spurs Sports and Entertainment.

“There is nothing more exciting for us than to be partnering with a beloved local organization like Spurs Sports & Entertainment to enrich the culinary experience at the AT&T Center for the San Antonio community.”

