SAN ANTONIO — The La Cantera Resort & Spa has been recognized by USA TODAY readers as one of the best places to relax in the United States.

The resort placed 3rd in the 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for "Best Hotel Pool," and 5th for "Best Hotel Spa."

"We are honored to once again be recognized by USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards and are grateful for this distinction that comes directly from industry experts, readers and travelers who have experienced our Hill Country oasis," says John Spomer, vice president and managing director, La Cantera Resort & Spa.

"This honor also pays homage to a unified team of innovative associates committed to consistently delivering unrivaled service and culture that leave guests with evocative, elevated experiences. We are proud to be included within this impressive list."

Here's what 10Best had to say about La Cantera Resort & Spa: "This San Antonio resort boasts a total of five pools and numerous hot tubs. A family friendly resort pool includes a waterslide and poolside dining, while the adults-only infinity pool offers spectacular views over Texas Hill Country."

"Ranked among the best spas in Texas, Loma de Vida Spa at La Cantera Resort offers a menu of wellness rituals, massages, body treatments and facials, as well as hair and nail treatments. Movement classes like spinning, yoga and TRX promote wellness, while the onsite Quenche Juicery is the place to recharge with a nourishing menu of cold-pressed juices."

The top 10 winners in the category Best Hotel Pool are as follows:

Sheraton Waikiki Hotel - Honolulu Tropicana Resort - Atlantic City La Cantera Resort & Spa - San Antonio Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek - Orlando Four Seasons Resort Hualalai - Kailua-Kona, Hawaii Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World - Orlando Fairmont Scottsdale Princess - Scottsdale, Ariz. Grand Wailea - Wailea, Hawaii Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa - Koloa, Hawaii Fontainebleau Miami Beach - Miami

And the top 10 winners in the category Best Hotel Spa are as follows:

Acqualina Spa by ESPA at the Acqualina Resort & Spa - Miami The Ritz-Carlton Spa at the The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas Awili Spa and Salon at the Andaz Maui at Wailea - Wailea, Hawaii Waldorf Astoria Spa & Health Club at the Waldorf Astoria Chicago Loma de Vida Spa at the La Cantera Resort & Spa - San Antonio Eau Spa at the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa - Palm Beach, Fla. Well & Being Spa at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Waldorf Astoria Spa at the Waldorf Astoria Orlando Beverly Wilshire Spa at the Beverly Wilshire - Beverly Hills, Calif. Allegria Spa at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek - Beaver Creek, Colo.

How this list was made, according to 10Best:

"A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to picked the initial 20 nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote. Experts Marla Cimini (USA TODAY), Anne Dimon (Travel To Wellness), Eric Grossman, Gerrish Lopez, Eileen Ogintz (Taking the Kids), Christopher Parr (Pursuitist) and Ava Roxanne Stritt (Spa Travel Gal) were chosen based on their knowledge of the American hotel and spa scene."

