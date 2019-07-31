Editor's Note: The above video is from May 16.

The people of San Antonio have spoken! KENS 5's Bill Taylor has been named the city's "Best Meteorologist."

The San Antonio Current has released the results of their annual "Best of San Antonio" awards, and Bill took home the top weatherperson prize in the magazine's "People" section.

Taylor is the weather chief for KENS 5 in San Antonio, Texas. He regularly appears on-air weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 10 p.m. He's been delivering the weather to the viewers of South Texas since 1996.

The "Best of San Antonio" contest is a reader's poll now in its 29th year. The San Antonio Current says the awards "celebrated what makes San Antonio unique;" only Texas-based people and businesses could qualify to win.

Finalists were chosen from nominations made to the San Antonio Current, with the final round of voting taking place from June 10-30.