Here's a sneak peek inside the new San Antonio aquarium opening May 25

SAN ANTONIO — An aquarium soon to be home to 3,000 creatures inside 20,000 gallons of water is opening in the Alamo City inside The Shops at Rivercenter.

And KENS 5 got an exclusive look inside SEA LIFE San Antonio before it opens to the public later this month.

And yes, that included feeding the fish.

"SEA LIFE San Antonio is an interactive public aquarium. We have 20 exhibits here and more on the way. We have animals from all over the world. Of course, the ones you're seeing here are the ones native to this area. But some of our animals are from as far away as Australia," said SEA LIFE's Nick Ireland.

We stepped inside the fresh water area, which no one has seen yet besides the renderings they shared online.

It’s the first part of the exhibit when you take the elevator above LEGOLAND Discovery Center.

"We're actually located on the basement level of what was once Joske's department store," said Ireland.

It's a store transformed into the home of cute creatures. We couldn’t see the whole exhibit because not all the creatures have arrived. And the process of getting them here is pretty lengthy.

"Animals are transported in via airplanes, trucks of varying sizes, everything from pickup trucks with mobile aquarium units on them to 18 wheeler trailers," said Ireland.

But for the fish that are in the fresh water area, they needed to be fed. So, we showed up at the crack of dawn to give these fish their feeding.

As for coronavirus precautions, they told KENS 5 they’re doing everything they can to help you feel safe

"We have limited capacity for safety. We have mask requirements, hand sanitizer provided and cleaning of high touch areas," said Ireland.

And with the Texas heat on the rise, if you’re looking for an indoor place to explore, you can add this one to your list.

"We want you to feel connected here with the whole experience," said Ireland.

For more information about SEA LIFE San Antonio, including their opening on May 25, click here.