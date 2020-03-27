SAN ANTONIO —

Reality is, so many of us are challenged to work from home these days.

KENS 5 is encouraging you to embrace the quality time with family and to share those priceless moments with us.

Eyewitness News reporter Jon Coker shows us how with our first look at the KENS 5 Fam Cam!

Share your Fam Cam moments with us! Post a selfie or a video of your kiddos keeping busy and use the hashtag #KENS5Eyewitness. And you never know, you might see your family on TV!

