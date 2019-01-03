SAN ANTONIO — Two-time Academy Award-nominee Jeremy Renner has joined the ranks of celebrities heading to San Antonio this summer.

Renner, known to Marvel movie fans for his portrayal of Hawkeye in the "Avengers" franchise, will be appearing at this summer's Celebrity Fan Fest, which takes place at the Freeman Coliseum from June 14-16.

Renner is one of several comic book movie stars slated to appear at Celebrity Fan Fest, along with “Aquaman” co-stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, and Dolph Lundgren. Several other celebrity guests will be on hand for photo-ops, panel discussions, and a special VIP meet-and-greet.

According to a press release shared by event organizers, Celebrity Fan Fest will also feature:

An exclusive “Aquaman” VIP Seafood Fan Experience

“CARS as STARS” exhibition featuring famous Hollywood cars like Ecto-1 from “Ghostbusters,” the “Back to the Future” DeLorean, a Bumblebee® replica car, Optimus Prime® replica truck and Barricade® of “Transformers,” plus many more.

Numerous comic exhibitors and creators

Gaming and virtual reality exhibitions

Celebrity panels

Hundreds of vendors and artists

For tickets and more information, visit pmxevents.com.