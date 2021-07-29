It's the 210th day of the year in the countdown city | Here's how to celebrate

Take a look at a few stories we've covered in, around the 210 on Everything 210!

SAN ANTONIO — If you're from the Countdown City, you know 2-1-0 are pretty important numbers.

KENS 5 launched Everything 210, an Eyewitness News Original series that highlights local businesses, events and people who define the Alamo City, surrounding areas.

So, we put a list together of a few of our favorite Everything 210's. From a small business serving authentic churros and a dog-friendly café to a tree house getaway and Greyhound bus transformed into a luxury stay, we've told some pretty cool stories. Take a look:

I Love Churros is a local business that is serving up churros and other sweet treats.

"We're blessed that we have a good business here in the Leon Valley community. They've been very nice to us. The city supports us, and the neighbors come in on a regular basis now," said Co-owner Moises Hernandez.

Located at 7007 Bandera Road, it’s a small business with big plans to expand. They make churros using an authentic Mexican recipe.

Locals helping locals — that’s the motto behind northwest-side small business Cool Beans Cafe.

Inspired by a love for coffee and furry friends, this dog friendly café opened in January. They serve coffee with espresso beans grown in the mountains of Puerto Rico. And they’re also a brunch destination with food, alcohol and beer for dogs. Don't worry -- it doesn't have alcohol!

Staying in a teepee or hanging by the river from your treehouse; camping is being taken to another level.

If you’re looking for places to get away in the Texas Hill Country, KENS 5 found a few retreats that are getting a lot of buzz on social media. Here are a few we visited this week, as well as previously, if you're looking for an adventure.

From dust to decor; one Texas woman needed a special project to keep her busy in the pandemic. So, she turned a 1948 bus into a luxury stay.

"I started thinking about a renovation project involving some small vintage campers. And since we've also done vacation rentals in the past, I thought, how can I combine that into a unique experience?" said Brenda Veseleny, who created the stay called the Dog Haus.

It's that time of year where this fruit is so sweet, it can be eaten straight from the tree. Well, maybe consider washing it first.

When you think of Fredericksburg, you might think German food, wine, the local businesses on Main, but there’s another thing that might come to mind -- peaches.

There’s a local business that sets up an entire picnic for you, either at your home, or in iconic San Antonio places.

And it’s definitely not your average picnic. No literally, that’s the name of the business -- Not Your Average Picnic.

From the Vatican to the Alamo City.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel The Exhibition has been popping up in event centers across the country.