Mother, daughter hand-make masks for San Antonio

From camo to dinosaurs and Girl Scouts to San Antonio Spurs, there were a lot of options to choose from for $5 each.

SAN ANTONIO — A mother-daughter duo has made a huge impact in the community, all while working from home.

Eve Vialpando and her mother, Evangeline Aguillon, have helped make nearly 2,000 masks for the San Antonio community. And around 1,500 of the masks were donated to people who needed them.

"My mom is 88-years-old and she was like, 'I wanna give to the community mija.' And I was like, 'Okay what do you wanna do?' And she said, 'Well, let’s make some masks," said Vialpando.

She said her mother has been an amazing role model. And honestly, a superhero.

"She got behind that sewing machine and she was like superwoman going at it over and over and over. Sometimes until 5 o'clock in the morning," said Vialpando. "This was her creation. She just said, 'Cut it this way. Do that, do this.' And so that’s what I did."

So, we had to pick out a few favorite masks. Take a look at some of the styles:

"It just feels good to give, and ya know, save a life basically," said Vialpando.

So when the opportunity came to make masks with her mom, she took it. And she said it became a bonding experience that she’ll never forget.

"Mother daughter time-- it doesn’t get any better than sitting behind the dining room table behind two sewing machines and just sewing," said Vialpando.

Although her mother wasn't able to sit down with KENS 5, Vialpando wanted her to know this -- "I love my mom. My mom’s good."

