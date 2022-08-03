San Antonio diner introducing special St. Patrick's menu in time for the celebration

The Hayden is a South Texas diner with Jewish soul, they told us. And they're shaking it up for St. Patrick's Day with an Irish-themed menu.

SAN ANTONIO — The 210 is filled with amazing eats, and one local restaurant wants to introduce South Texans to different cultures and styles of cooking. Especially when a holiday nears.

"Irish food doesn't have to be bland food. It has a lot of flavor and it's a lot of fun," said The Hayden's Chef Bill Corbett.

The Hayden is located on 4025 Broadway. It opened about a year and a half ago during the pandemic. But, it has already becoming a local staple, according to the several guests they get during the lunch and dinner rush hours.

They're a South Texas diner with Jewish soul, they told us. And they're shaking it up for St. Patrick's Day with an Irish-themed menu.

"We're all just very excited about St. Patrick's Day. Growing up, for me, it was always a special day at our house. My mom would always do the corned beef and cabbage because that's where she grew up in upstate New York," said Corbett.

And he made sure to show us some of the dishes on the "remix" menu.

Pastrami and colcannon

"You rub it, smoke it, steam it. And then we're putting on top of what's called a colcannon...an Irish version of mashed potatoes...sautéed cabbage and green onion and a little bit of butter," said Corbett.

Irish soda bread

It was popular in the mid-1800s! And of course, throw some corn beef in a sandwich.

"Part of the fun with corned beef, especially with us, is that this was something that Jewish immigrants had with them when they were in New York and gave it to the Irish," said Corbett.

But, this isn't the first time they've brought a temporary menu to the 210.

"We had a lot of success over Christmas with our Chinese Jewish Christmas remix menu that we did. And we just look forward to doing this one and then figuring out more in the future," said Corbett.

It's all in an effort to celebrate people.

"It doesn't matter who you are or where your people came from. Everybody came here from somewhere. And so, we're trying to celebrate that and have fun with that," said Corbett.

For more information about The Hayden, like their hours and full menu, click here.