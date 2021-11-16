Inside Crumbl Cookie San Antonio; how the store is a 'testing location' for new cookies | Everything 210

"It started with two cousins in Utah and their whole basis of the entire business was that they wanted to bring families around the table to eat cookies."

SAN ANTONIO — If you have a sweet tooth, odds are, you’ve heard of or been to Crumbl Cookie.

The San Antonio store on 11619 Bandera Road was the first location in Texas, and it began with a chocolate chip cookie.

"It started with two cousins in Utah and their whole basis of the entire business was that they wanted to bring families around the table to eat cookies," said owner of the SA location Michelle Russell. "You will always find that chocolate chip and the sugar here because those were the OG."

They try to keep customers on their toes by offering different cookie options every week.

"People want to come back every week, like, 'What's the cookie? What is it going to be?' So, we do not announce the cookies until Sunday night. That's kind of what makes Crumbl unique... it's always different," said Russell.

And the San Antonio store is considered a testing location

"We get secret cookies, special cookies each week that will be extra on our menu that have not officially come out yet," said Russell.

But what really sparked our interested -- a trending hashtag on social media called #CrumblCookieReview.

"They do a taste test every week; they sit down and they talk about the cookies for the week. And that's really where TikTok has blown up is people doing taste weekly," said Russell.

On TikTok alone, the business has 3.1 million followers.

"They never dreamed it was going to be this big. It just blew up so fast. And we're all just honestly trying to keep up with all the business that it's bringing in," said Russell.

The hashtag has over 8.4 million clicks on TikTok. And Russell said she’s proud to own the store on Bandera Road.

"You can't help but feel good and feel like you're sending them out the door with a smile on their face, which I guess is what we all really need right now, right?' said Russell.