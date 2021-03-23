In need of a cabin excursion? Here are a few getaways near San Antonio

We visited three different cabins, retreats in the San Antonio area on this week's Everything 210.

TEXAS, USA — Swimming in Geronimo Creek, enjoying a quiet stay near the Texas Hill Country or hanging out at the Guadalupe River; if you want to get away but don’t want to go too far from San Antonio, we’ve got a few places in mind.

First, we traveled to New Braunfels to check out Texas River Rentals.

Located in the heart of the Guadalupe River, if you’re looking to enjoy the outdoors, you could add this getaway to your list.

"Guests can of course enjoy the river -- so that includes tying up your tubes, going floating -- just really hanging out by the river. We also have the covered common area with the flat screen TV, so that just really offers an endless amount of options for people to enjoy while they’re here," said Texas River Rentals' Jessica Johlke.

Second, we made the trip to Kingsbury for Joy’s Country Cabins.

If you’re looking for a cabin excursion that’s minutes from San Marcos, New Braunfels and Seguin, you might like this place.

It's 60 acres on Joy Schlichting's family farm. She and her husband restored log cabins that became vacation rentals.

"You’ve got old historic buildings with a lot of charm, but you have all the modern conveniences," said Schlichting. "Plus, you have the quiet of the country and you have a lot of privacy."

And if you’re lucky, you might even be able to feed a cow too.

And last stop, a place that has exploded on social media -- Geronimo Creek Retreat.

There’s a lot to do here, but there are a couple things they’re really known for. One of those things? Teepees.

But there are a few others places to stay too.

"We have getaway cabins and tree houses, and then our original homestead house which is the original house to the property," said the Retreat's Stephanie Tate.

Families are able to kayak, friends are able to visit the game room and you can even relax in one of a few hammocks.

"This is a place for families or friends that want to come out and enjoy a couple of days. Every unit is private, so you get your own space to BBQ, hangout, relax at your unit," said Tate.

She also told us about their other properties you can check out when you visit Son's Island, from getaways on Lake Placid to ones near the action in Seguin.

For more information on each place, click the links below: