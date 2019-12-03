Is your go-to lipstick shade Selena red? Do you look best in a purple jumpsuit? A San Antonio nightclub is holding a contest in hopes of finding the Queen of Cumbia look-a-like.

The Selena look-a-like contest takes place at Industry, located at 8021 Pinebrook Dr. According to a Facebook event, the contest starts at 11 p.m., but participants will be asked to head to the stage around 10:45.

The venue is letting the audience determine who looks most like the Queen of Cumbia. A total of $1,000 will be given away as prize money, with $500 going to first place, $300 to second place, and $200 to third place.

More details are available here.