SAN ANTONIO — Actor, director, comedian, and Grammy Award-winner Cheech Marin will soon have another award to add to his mantle!

Marin will be presented the Lifetime Achievement Award Wednesday night during the San Antonio Film Festival.

Following the award presentation, a short documentary exploring Marin's lifelong advocacy of the Chicano Art Movement will air. the film festival said.

Marin was in the KENS 5 studio Wednesday for an appearance on Great Day SA! in which he talked about the importance of Chicano Art movement and how he ended up in comedy and acting.

The San Antonio Film Festival kicked off Tuesday and runs until August 4. For more information on Wednesday's event, visit the San Antonio Film Festival's website.