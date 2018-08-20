SAN ANTONIO — 13th Floor Haunted House says they are "on the hunt" for the most terrifying scarers in San Antonio.

San Antonio's longest and largest haunted house has over 300 open positions to fill, including actors, cashiers, and event staff. The positions are open to "those who have a passion for the paranormal, a craving for the creepy" and enjoying scaring others, 13th Floor states in a press release.

The haunted house will host open call interviews every Saturday from 11 AM to 3 PM and Wednesday from 6 PM to 8 PM until September 15 at the 13th Floor at 1203 E Commerce St. The haunted house says no acting or scaring experience is required and that they will teach new actors the art of scaring.

More information is available via phone at (210) 910-6450 or by visiting 13th Floor's website.

