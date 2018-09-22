The butterbeer will fly and the quidditch pong will be intense.

Wizard Fest, a Harry Potter-themed dance party is coming to San Antonio on Wednesday, October 10.

The event will feature costume contests, prizes, magical gifts, butterbeer, Harry Potter-themed drink specials, and quidditch pong.

You can purchase your tickets here. Tickets include a wand package, where you can get your own custom wand in one of four house colors: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, or Slytherin. There’s also “skip the line” tickets, early access tickets, and a supreme package that comes with a custom wand, skip the line, early access, and a goodie bag.

No word yet on if familiars need their own ticket or if Threstral parking will be available.

