Thrifting in San Antonio: Check out these holiday sweaters, decorations | Everything 210

SAN ANTONIO — If you're in need of holiday decorations, Christmas sweaters and other fun items, there's a thrift shop in San Antonio where sales benefit the community.

"At our RMYA Thrift Shop, you're always going to find a treasure. And sometimes that's why people come in every day; we have things in here that are just amazing," said Chief Development Officer Gail Ribalta.

The Roy Mass Youth Alternative Thrift Shop is located on 3103 West Avenue.

She told us that everything purchased there goes to fund all the programs for the children that they care for every day. They help kids in the foster care system and people who are in need of a safe place.

But they also bring comfort to the 210 for people who want to shop on a budget, especially during the holiday season.

"From the casual, you know, classy, shabby chic, whatever you're into, we have a lot of things that sparkle and a lot of things that are special," said Ribalta.

We asked them to show us a few outfits, options under $20 and under $50.

This jacket sells for $7 and the top goes for $3.

This real leather jacket goes for $40 and adding the purse to it for $10, you’re at $50.

We checked out their Christmas sweaters and shirts, each under $10.

And if you have something in your home that you think someone in the community would love, you can pop in and donate when they're accepting donations.

For more information about RMYA, like their hours, ways to get involved, items they're looking for and volunteer opportunities, click here.

"With 150 children every day, we always have a lot of needs," said Ribalta. "It really is a holistic way to be involved to help a lot of kids from our community and to help the community itself by things that are very affordable."