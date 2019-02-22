SAN ANTONIO — Gourdough's says they're postponing their San Antonio grand opening ceremony - and the unveiling of the Selena-inspired doughnut - by one week.

The celebration of the opening of Gourdough’s Public House San Antonio, located on the River Walk, will now be held on March 2. Doors will open at 12 pm, but the doughnut spot says customers are encouraged to line up early for the event.

Fans can get their hands on the "Bidi Bidi Bon Bon" doughnut from 12 pm until 4 pm. Gourdough's describes the Selena-inspired treat as a "purple, sparkly, Instagrammable" tribute to the late Cumbia legend. The doughnut features sparkly hot purple cinnamon butter cream cheese icing and white chocolate covered bon bons, along with chocolate pearls and a white chocolate sauce drizzle.

RELATED: Stripes reveals first of three 2019 Selena cup designs

The doughnut will normally retail for $7.99, but Gourdough's is serving up the Selena-inspired treat for free during the River Walk location's grand opening. The company is giving away free dessert donuts with any purchase during the event on March 2.

Gourdough’s Public House San Antonio is located at 215 Losoya Street. After the grand opening, Gourdough’s Public House on the River Walk will be open Monday- Thursday, 11 A.M. to midnight Friday, 11 A.M. to 2 A.M., Saturday, 10 A.M. to 2 A.M., and Sunday, 10 A.M. to midnight.\