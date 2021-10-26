Ghost tour in San Antonio is a 'unique way to see the city' | Everything 210

"One of the most common reported hauntings at the Alamo are shadowy figures walking the old battlegrounds."

SAN ANTONIO — From shadowy figures roaming the Alamo to mysterious energy by the River Walk; there's an experience that allows you to take a paranormal plunge into the history of San Antonio.

So, KENS 5 joined RJA Ghost Tours, which is on 124 Losoya Street, to learn from a paranormal expert on everything haunted in the 210.

"It's not just an everyday sightseeing tour. We're a very niche sightseeing tour that delivers the content in a different way. It's engaging, it's exciting. Who doesn't love a great ghost story?" said founder Robert James Anthony.

So, after we learned what we were getting into, it was time to talk to operations manager/paranormal investigator, David Segar, who knows a lot about the paranormal.

"Paranormal really just means that there's not a plausible or reasonable explanation for what's going on. Paranormal investigators -- our job is really to disprove hauntings," said Segar.

We stopped by the Alamo where he said it can get pretty spooky. "One of the most common reported hauntings at the Alamo are shadowy figures walking the old battlegrounds," said Segar. "We've had lots of pictures taken, sent to us from there."

He also took us to the Menger Hotel. There is a reason it was voted fourth most haunted spot in Texas.

And we asked one of the tour-goers why she and her boyfriend wanted to take part. "I’ve encountered ghosts before, so, I figured, let’s do a tour about it."

Segar also showed us a mysterious energy that was in the gift shop. He said if the sticks cross, there’s something there. And the sticks did indeed cross. Considering Segar told us RJA's gift shop is built on a cemetery, some might not be too surprised by that.

So, if you’re feeling like throwing yourself into the tour, click here for more details.

"It's a unique way to see the city," said Anthony.