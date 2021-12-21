Ghost pepper chicken?! This San Antonio business is known for their rubs, sauces | Everything 210

But it’s not just a place where you pick up food. They told us they’re a one-stop-shop with beer made at local breweries.

SAN ANTONIO — A business that started in the pandemic is gaining loyal fans who are flocking to the restaurant to get their signature chicken and sauces.

"We're a scratch kitchen. Sometimes our ticket times run a little bit longer, but what you're guaranteed is that we're making everything by hand," said Miguel Mayagoitia, head of operations.

When people come to Gold Feather on 834 Northwest Loop 410, they come hungry. And this local business is also known for their bright yellow walls, chairs and overall, atmosphere.

"What we really focus on with this concept is we wanted to target families to where anyone feels comfortable walking in here," said Mayagoitia.

It started in the pandemic, because Mayagoitia and his business partners knew to-go foods were taking off.

"We knew the to-go train was peaking. And again, this is before COVID. We just had an insight on them," said Mayagoitia.

But it’s not just a place where you pick up food. They told us they’re a one-stop-shop with local beer.

"San Antonio has a ton of craft breweries, and even more up and coming, so we like to collaborate with them," said Mayagoitia.

And when they’re not supporting other locals, they’re in the kitchen. And we got to see their signatures.

The Fried Chicken Sandwich

"The fried chicken sandwich, which is our number one seller. It's Texas toast. We use with a garlic aioli, fried chicken breast, our Nashville haunt, siracha coleslaw, pickles and then we cap it," said Mayagoitia.

And they have customers and employees get involved in coming up with the sauces.

The Midnight Cowboy

"We tossed the tenders that we made, the buffalo hot meat with ghost pepper powder. And then we drizzle it with old smoky. It's mayo based and it's made with liquid smoke," said Mayagoitia.

So if you want to support this local business, click here for more details, like their hours and full menu.