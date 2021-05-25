Getting into the Fiesta spirit? This store has merch and a museum | Everything 210

"We actually support over 400 families in Mexico with all the handmade stuff that we have here."

SAN ANTONIO — The biggest party in the Alamo City is right around the corner -- Fiesta!

And if you’re looking to get into the Fiesta spirit, there’s a store across North Star Mall that has a ton of merch. It's on 102 West Rector and it's called Fiesta at North Star.

They have mugs, masks, instruments, dresses, button-down shirts and of course, flower crowns.

"They're all handmade by families in Mexico. We actually support over 400 families in Mexico with all the handmade stuff that we have here," said Operations Manager Luis Pineda.

If halos aren’t your thing, they also have hand-painted hats.

"We're set for you for your wear for Fiesta and other occasions throughout the year," said Pineda.

But if you want to know a little bit more about Mexican culture, they have a Day of the Dead museum on the second floor of the building.

"The museum we started about a year ago. We've gathered a lot of beautiful art. So, we wanted to really show that art and bring it to San Antonio," said Pineda.

The Fiesta store and museum are open year-round. And even though Day of the Dead is celebrated later in the year, they wanted to showcase the history behind it well before then.

"There's a lot of history and a lot of things to learn about," said Pineda.

He gave KENS 5 a tour of the exhibit. We saw art hand-made by the famous Aguilar family. You’ll find their art in the Rockefeller Center, and right here in San Antonio.

And then we got an exclusive look at a performance by Sofia Contreras who sings La Llorona. She performs every few days, so Pineda told us to visit their website to find out when she's performing.

And for more details about Fiesta at North Star, from hours to more details about the museum, click here.